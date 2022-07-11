La Liga side looking to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender

Sevilla are reportedly considering re-signing Spurs full-back Sergio Reguilon.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claim the Spanish defender is wanted back by his old club.

Although part of Real Madrid’s squad at the time, three years ago saw the Spain international loaned out to Sevilla for a season before eventually signing permanently for Spurs, but now Los Nervionenses want him back.

After being left out of Antonio Conte’s pre-season tour squad, a move back to Spain for the former Real Madrid star would certainly make a lot of sense.

Ivan Perisic’s recent arrival from Inter Milan is likely to hamper Reguilon’s first-team playing time.

Not only that but Conte knows Perisic well following their championship-winning time together at the San Siro. The possibility of Reguilon pushing the Croatia international out is very slim and the player probably knows it too.

Keen to do a deal that would see the 25-year-old return to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium three years after departing, Sevilla are understood to be willing to allow Swedish left-back Ludwig Augustinsson to Aston Villa.

Since joining Spurs in 2020 Reguilon, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 67 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 11 goals along the way.