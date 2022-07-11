Leeds and Newcastle target Valentin Castellanos has admitted a move to Europe would be a dream.

According to Dean Jones of Give Me Sport, Leeds are currently leading the race to sign Castellanos, with Tuttomercatoweb suggesting that both Everton and Newcastle are also interested.

The New York City striker has now spoken out on his future, suggesting a move to Europe could be his priority.

“Being young and having the chance to go to another league in Europe, I think it would be a big thing and a dream come true for me,” said Castellanos, speaking to TUDN.

The step up from the MLS to the Premier League is huge, but the Argentine forward’s goal record speaks for itself.