Leeds and Newcastle target claims his dream move is to Europe

Leeds United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Leeds and Newcastle target Valentin Castellanos has admitted a move to Europe would be a dream.

According to Dean Jones of Give Me Sport, Leeds are currently leading the race to sign Castellanos, with Tuttomercatoweb suggesting that both Everton and Newcastle are also interested.

The New York City striker has now spoken out on his future, suggesting a move to Europe could be his priority.

More Stories / Latest News
Done deal: Manchester United star leaves the club after over ten years
Arsenal submit offer for 26-year-old Spanish star
Chelsea join Arsenal in the race for Argentina international

“Being young and having the chance to go to another league in Europe, I think it would be a big thing and a dream come true for me,” said Castellanos, speaking to TUDN.

The step up from the MLS to the Premier League is huge, but the Argentine forward’s goal record speaks for itself.

More Stories Valentin Castellanos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.