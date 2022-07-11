World class star would rather seal Chelsea transfer than stay with current club

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski would reportedly rather join Chelsea as an alternative if he can’t get a move Barcelona, rather than remain at his current club.

The Poland international is one of the very finest players in the world at the moment, and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League before the end of his career.

Chelsea could do with a top signing up front the summer, with Romelu Lukaku struggling last season and now returning on loan to Inter Milan for a season.

It remains to be seen how realistic a deal for Lewandowski is, but it seems he’d be keen on joining the Blues if he cannot get his preferred moved to the Nou Camp…

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona end up being able to afford the signing of Lewandowski, or if there will soon be a genuine possibility for Chelsea to pounce with an offer of their own.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Raheem Sterling is on his way to Stamford Bridge after completing his medical, but one imagines CFC would do well to bring in at least one more attacker this summer as well…

