Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City are all in the hunt for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Nunes has grown into one of the best young midfielders in Europe, receiving immense praise from Pep Guardiola.

“Matheus Nunes is one of the best players in the world today,” said Guardiola, speaking after Manchester City faced Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League last season, as relayed by Football.London.

The Portuguese midfielder is now attracting interest from a trio of Premier League clubs, with journalist Rudy Galetti claiming that Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea are all keeping an eye on the Portuguese international, as seen in the tweet below.

If a manager like Guardiola is making a comment as he did about a player, there’s a good chance they’ve got a lot of talent.

Nunes has spent his whole career in Portugal, and at 23 years old, it could be the time to take the next step in his development and join the Premier League.

The Sporting midfielder has shown he’s capable of playing against the best in Europe, and is yet to even reach his full potential.

A move to Chelsea may suit over the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, with the latter two clubs already having an elite midfield.