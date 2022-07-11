Jurgen Klopp explains decision to let “exciting talent” seal transfer away from Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained the decision to allow Neco Williams to seal a permanent transfer to Nottingham Forest this summer.

The Wales international has officially left the Reds for the newly-promoted Premier League side, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting below that the deal is worth around £17.5million, while there is also a sell-on clause in place…

Neco Williams has just completed medical tests and signed contract as new Nottingham Forest player. Total fee will be £17.5m, add-ons included. Liverpool will also have 15% sell-on clause. ? #NFFC …it’s one more important signing for Forest, Miltiadis Marinakis on it. pic.twitter.com/0rk3XZCd1Q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

Williams came up through Liverpool’s academy and looked like he could have a big future at Anfield, but there’s so much competition in Klopp’s world class squad.

Liverpool fans may be disappointed to see a talented homegrown youngster leaving, but Klopp has explained his reasons.

Speaking on the official LFC site, the German tactician insisted that this would be a good move for Williams, who needs to be playing more regularly at this stage in his career.

He said: “It’s wonderful news for Neco – a perfect move in many ways. He’s a bright, exciting talent and he’s going to a club that is upwardly mobile in this moment.

“I am a big fan of their manager and he knows Neco from when he coached at our Academy. I think they’ll be ideal for each other.

“He’s achieved so much already but there is even more to come. Premier League and Champions League experience for us; a promotion last season with Fulham, who looked after him superbly, I must say; a contributor to our trophy wins for sure; one of Wales’ most important players and going to a World Cup.

“It’s not easy to let him leave if I’m being honest, but he deserves to be playing regularly and he’s earned the right to be ready for his international team for this tournament coming in the winter.

“I’m proud of the part we have played in his growth and development – I mean the entire club, not just as a first-team environment.

“Our Academy deserves a special mention. They produce so much talent and Neco’s progression is something they can be very proud of.

“We wish him success and look forward to seeing him continue on his journey, albeit now from a distance.”

Forest did well to win promotion via the playoffs last season and they look to be putting a strong squad together for life back in the top flight.