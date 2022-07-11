Exclusive: Arsenal face paying €60-65m for midfielder transfer

Arsenal are yet to make contact over a potential transfer for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Still, the Italian reporter suggests this could be a deal to look out for over the rest of the summer transfer window, whilst also revealing that the Brazil international would likely cost around €60-65million.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack, Romano says that the player’s camp have denied negotiations for Arsenal, though the player is understood to be keen on a move to the Premier League.

“At the moment, Paqueta’s camp has denied the negotiations because so far Arsenal have not made any proposals for Lucas,” Romano writes.

“It will be a situation to be monitored until the end of the transfer market because Paqueta would love to play in the Premier League.

“Lyon often end up selling their star players, but Paqueta won’t come cheap – his club would like at least €60-65m plus add-ons for the Brazilian.”

Do Arsenal need Lucas Paqueta transfer?

Arsenal could certainly benefit from strengthening in midfield this summer, but is Paqueta the best option out there?

The 24-year-old is a top talent, but he’d surely be more expensive than Youri Tielemans, who is in the final year of his contract at Leicester City.

Youri Tielemans update. Told Tielemans is more likely than Sergej Milinkovi?-Savi? for Arsenal. No truth yet in any bid, though. Man United’s interest is growing and could finally provoke formal offers from both clubs. Tielemans wants Arsenal. But as yet nothing tabled to #LCFC. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 7, 2022

As Ben Jacobs tweets above, Tielemans has also been linked with Arsenal and is thought to be one of their priorities.

Given the Belgium international’s likely availability, as well as his proven quality in the Premier League, one imagines that deal would make a lot more sense for Mikel Arteta and co.

Then again, there is the Brazilian connection at the Emirates Stadium, with Edu signing the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos in recent times.