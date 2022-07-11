Man City close to extending attacker’s contract until 2025

Manchester City are reportedly close to extending Riyad Mahrez’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report from French outlet L’Equipe, who claims Pep Guardiola is keen to tie the Algerian down on new and improved terms.

The report states that Mahrez is close to agreeing to a new deal that will run until 2025. The winger currently has 12 months left on his contract, so Manchester City are looking to offer him a two-year extension.

Following the club’s decision to sell fellow wide-attacker Raheem Sterling to domestic rivals Chelsea, it comes as no surprise to hear that Guardiola is now trying to shore up the future of his number 26.

Having joined the Citizens from Leicester City back in 2018, Mahrez has since gone on to prove his title-winning season with the Foxes was not down to luck.

The Algeria international, who has been directly involved in an impressive 108 goals in 188 games for the six-time Premier League winners, has grown to become one of Europe’s most effective wingers.

Arguably one of Guardiola’s most consistent performers, the 31-year-old will undoubtedly play another big part in the club’s quest to lift domestic silverware again next season.