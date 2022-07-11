Man United have two alternatives if De Jong deal falls through

Manchester United are struggling to reach an agreement with Barcelona to sign midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

The Red Devils have been in talks with the Catalan giants for several weeks, but with the two clubs struggling to iron out the finer details, a move to Old Trafford has so far failed to materialise.

Manchester United had a new direct contact today for Frenkie de Jong deal. ??? #MUFC After €65m new verbal bid, Barça ask for €85/86m fee. The agreement is finally getting closer as clubs are in talks about add-ons to reach €85m full package. Work in progress between clubs. pic.twitter.com/tXZiPKD9NN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2022

Although there is still plenty of time left in this summer’s transfer window, fans will be feeling anxious that an agreement may not be reached. Leaving the Red Devils without a marquee signing.

However, according to a recent report from TalkSPORT, should a deal for the Netherlands international fall through, Erik ten Hag has a two-man alternative shortlist.

It has been noted that Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Neves are two names ten Hag may turn his attention to if he can’t lure De Jong to Old Trafford.

United have been heavily linked with both players in the past and while neither carry the same reputation De Jong does, both could be decent alternatives.

Both are Premier League proven and with Tielemans having one year left on his deal and Neves two, both midfielders are likely to be available for realistic fees.

Whether or not United will give up in their pursuit of De Jong remains to be seen, but with the 2022-23 season fast approaching, ten Hag will certainly be pushing for some kind of resolution.