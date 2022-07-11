Erik ten Hag ready to take major transfer gamble in bid to implement philosophy at Man United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly ready to take a major transfer gamble by not signing an out-and-out defensive midfielder this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag is focusing on bringing in Barcelona midfielder Frankie de Jong, and will make him his priority.

The report also links the Red Devils with Christian Eriksen, but it seems an out-and-out defensive player in front of the back four is not in the manager’s thinking at the moment.

This seems pretty risky after United’s poor defensive record last season, with the likes of Harry Maguire looking poor, partly due to the lack of protection from the midfield ahead of them.

Frenkie de Jong is a big part of Erik ten Hag’s plans
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Arsenal face paying €60-65m for midfielder transfer
Ousmane Dembele to take significant pay cut at Barcelona despite interest from Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel
Video: Italy captain Sara Gama somehow escapes red card after chest-high challenge

The likes of Scott McTominay and Fred don’t really look good enough as a partnership, while the experienced Nemanja Matic has left Old Trafford on a free transfer.

EXCLUSIVE: How Man Utd players reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo absence from pre-season training

This leaves MUFC a bit light in that area of the pitch, and it could be that this will backfire if Ten Hag isn’t successful in implementing his playing style.

Someone like Yves Bissouma, who has just moved to Tottenham, and not for crazy money by any stretch of the imagination, could surely have been worth considering for Man Utd.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Frenkie de Jong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.