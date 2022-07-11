Erik ten Hag breaks his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has finally broken his silence on the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer speculation, with the Portugal international currently not training with the club on their pre-season tour.

Still, the new Red Devils boss insists that Ronaldo is not for sale, saying that he wants to work with the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward this season.

As per several journalists at Ten Hag’s press conference this morning, the Dutch tactician claims Ronaldo has never told him he wants to leave Old Trafford, and that an exit is not on the cards.

See below for some quotes from the United manager on Ronaldo…

Ten Hag says Ronaldo has "never" told me he wants to go… "Maguire the captain" ETH says, "he's the established captain, so I don't doubt about this issue" — jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) July 11, 2022

‘Cristiano not for sale, he is in our plans. We want success together.’ #mufc — Chris Wheeler (@ChrisWheelerDM) July 11, 2022

Ronaldo put in some superb performances for United last season, but the season as a whole was a major disappointment, and this has raised questions about whether or not the 37-year-old should really still be having the team built around him.

Although the Portuguese superstar has been one of the greatest players of his generation, it remains to be seen if he can still contribute enough with his all-round game at this stage in his career.

