Manchester City are leading the race to sign 16-year-old Everton forward Emilio Lawrence.

Despite being just 16, Lawrence appeared on a handful of occasions for the Everton U23 side last season. The young forward featured predominantly in the Everton U18 squad, and was not listed on Everton’s latest list of scholars signed for next season.

Lawrence is now attracting the interest of Manchester City, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, who claims that his new club is expected to be announced soon.

Scottish top talent Emilio Lawrence (16) will leave Everton this summer. He has played for U23 team last season – Manchester City are now favourites to sign him. ???????? #MCFC Lawrence attracted interest from big six, expected to announce new club soon. pic.twitter.com/2Gg6rJKtYv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2022

Over recent years, Manchester City’s strategy has been to poach the best young talent from other Premier League clubs, either develop them for potential in their first team, or sell them for a significant profit.

A prime example recently is Romeo Lavia. Manchester City signed him from Anderlecht at the age of 16, and recently sold him to Southampton.

Unfortunately, it’s difficult for players to turn down Manchester City as it stands, due to the financials they can offer and the state of the art facilities and coaches to help with their development.