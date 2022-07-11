Manchester United hold talks with players agent with striker keen on move

Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of striker Sasa Kalajdzic with the 25-year-old interested in a move to Old Trafford.

Kalajdzic is a towering striker, standing at six foot seven inches. The Austrian forward scored six goals in 15 league appearances for Stuttgart last season, and he could be on his way to the Premier League this summer.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg in the tweet below, Manchester United have held talks with Kalajdzic’s representatives, with the 25-year-old interested in a move to Old Trafford.

A striker could be a priority for Manchester United this summer.

With Cristiano Ronaldo reaching the latter stages of his career, signing a younger striker to rival the Portuguese international would be a smart move. Ronaldo will struggle to play every single game next season, and United are lacking in depth up top.

With Edinson Cavani leaving this summer, Manchester United are left with only Ronaldo as an out-and-out striker. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have been utilised up top, but the pair have struggled to find consistent form in the last few years.

