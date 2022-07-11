Erik ten Hag responds to Frenkie de Jong transfer rumours and names two other potential Man Utd targets

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has responded to questions about the Frankie de Jong transfer situation, and also named other targets on the club’s agenda this summer.

Firstly, the new Red Devils boss was not keen to be drawn into talking about De Jong, as he didn’t feel it was right to talk about other club’s players by name.

Ten Hag did say, however, that Man Utd were looking for signings in midfield and attack this summer, even if he didn’t name any specific names.

See below for the Dutchman’s comments in his press conference today, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano…

Erik ten Hag: "Frenkie de Jong? I never talk of players who are under contract with other clubs. I'm not gonna answer about Frenkie". ? #MUFC "How many signings? We're still looking for players in the midfield and in offense". pic.twitter.com/INYMe41fSX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

United could do with getting a deal done for De Jong, as they are a little short in midfield following the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

MUFC also have the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek in that area of the pitch, but none of those have been particularly impressive in recent times.

De Jong would surely be an upgrade after impressing at current club Barcelona and under Ten Hag at Ajax earlier in his career.