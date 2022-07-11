Erik ten Hag responds to Frenkie de Jong transfer rumours and names two other potential Man Utd targets

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has responded to questions about the Frankie de Jong transfer situation, and also named other targets on the club’s agenda this summer.

Firstly, the new Red Devils boss was not keen to be drawn into talking about De Jong, as he didn’t feel it was right to talk about other club’s players by name.

Ten Hag did say, however, that Man Utd were looking for signings in midfield and attack this summer, even if he didn’t name any specific names.

See below for the Dutchman’s comments in his press conference today, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano…

United could do with getting a deal done for De Jong, as they are a little short in midfield following the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

MORE: Latest Man Utd transfer news: De Jong, Eriksen, Antony, Martinez

More Stories / Latest News
Erik ten Hag names his Manchester United captain
Erik ten Hag breaks his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United
Jurgen Klopp explains decision to let “exciting talent” seal transfer away from Liverpool

MUFC also have the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek in that area of the pitch, but none of those have been particularly impressive in recent times.

De Jong would surely be an upgrade after impressing at current club Barcelona and under Ten Hag at Ajax earlier in his career.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Frenkie de Jong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.