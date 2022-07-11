Manchester United are set to miss out on transfer target Thomas Strakosha, as he’s set to join Brentford on a free transfer.

Strakosha recently left Lazio upon the expiration of his contract. The 27-year-old had been attracting interest from Manchester United, who were looking to bring the Albanian in as a backup to David De Gea, according to The Athletic.

However, the same report has now claimed that Strakosha will join Brentford this summer on a four-year deal. Brentford were keen to bring in another goalkeeper, with David Raya yet to sign a new deal.

Strakosha is believed to have chosen Brentford over Manchester United due to the London club offering him first-team football.

A move to Manchester United wouldn’t make too much sense for Strakosha if he is looking to continue to develop himself.

De Gea is unlikely to be dropped at any point, and a move to Brentford should see him become a regular in the Premier League.

The London club have shown immense ambition in recent years, gaining promotion to the top division and staying in the league at the first time of asking.