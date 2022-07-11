Early pre-season worry for Man United as injured star trains away from the rest of the squad

There’s an early injury worry for Manchester United this pre-season, with club captain Harry Maguire spotted training away from the rest of the squad due to a knock.

The England international was not at his best for Man Utd last term, but it seems he’s going to continue to be an important player for the club under Erik ten Hag.

Speaking at his press conference this morning, the Dutch tactician made it clear he was still planning to use Maguire as his captain this season, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

Still, it may now be that Ten Hag will be forced to look at other options anyway, with Maguire currently having to train by himself as he bids to get fit, as per Samuel Luckhurst in the tweet below…

Maguire working separately from squad as he’s carrying an injury #mufc pic.twitter.com/PsSiNBZg1M — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 11, 2022

United don’t have that much in the way of depth in defence to cover for Maguire’s injury, so it will be interesting to see how serious this is and how it might affect the club’s transfer plans this summer.

Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez has been linked with MUFC by 90min and others, and this deal may have just got even more important.