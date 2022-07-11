Manchester United verbally agree fee for second summer signing

Manchester United have reportedly verbally agreed a fee with Barcelona for the signing of Frenkie de Jong. 

De Jong moved to Barcelona in 2019, and has quickly become a regular for the Spanish side. The Dutch international joined Barcelona from Ajax, where he was managed by Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch duo could be set to link up once again, with talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook claiming that Manchester United have verbally agreed a fee with Barcelona for De Jong, with the Premier League club hoping to conclude a deal by the weekend, as seen in the tweet below.

After losing Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic this summer, a midfielder would have been high on Ten Hag’s priority list.

Having worked with De Jong at Ajax, Ten Hag knows his capabilities and what he can offer to Manchester United. De Jong will be fully away of the manager’s demands and should suit the style of play with ease.

Even after losing Pogba and Matic, the remaining Manchester United midfielders failed to impress last year, so the signing of De Jong could be their best bit of business this summer.

