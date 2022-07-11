Manchester United star aims dig at Solskjaer and Rangnick after being impressed by Ten Hag

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag seems to have impressed Luke Shaw with the way he’s started pre-season training.

The Red Devils urgently need some good news after a nightmare season last term, and it seems Shaw is feeling positive about how he and his team-mates are responding to the Dutch tactician.

Speaking to Yahoo Sport whilst on tour with Man Utd in Bangkok, Shaw spoke highly of Ten Hag’s methods, and aimed a bit of a dig at the managers last season in the process.

“It’s clear that he’s a top, top manager,” Shaw said.

“He has a structure to play the way he wants us to play. We haven’t had that for quite a while, and it was clear to see last season, which was extremely disappointing.

Luke Shaw is enjoying life under Erik ten Hag
More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea are interested in potentially hijacking Frenkie de Jong’s Man Utd transfer
Like father like son! Romeo Beckham scores free-kick GOLAZO for Inter Miami II
Erik ten Hag ready to take major transfer gamble in bid to implement philosophy at Man United

MORE: Major update on Eriksen, De Jong, Antony and Martinez for Man Utd!

“We have to bounce back, and he has been working us extremely hard, but I think we need it. We’re really looking forward to this season because I know it’s going to be much better than the last one.”

Ten Hag impressed during his time in charge of Ajax, and it’s encouraging that he seems to be implementing his philosophy well at Old Trafford so far.

MUFC supporters will hope their club has finally got it right after a string of poor managerial appointments, with Ten Hag perhaps having the potential to be transformative in the same way that Jurgen Klopp has been for Liverpool.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Luke Shaw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ralf Rangnick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.