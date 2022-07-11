Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag seems to have impressed Luke Shaw with the way he’s started pre-season training.

The Red Devils urgently need some good news after a nightmare season last term, and it seems Shaw is feeling positive about how he and his team-mates are responding to the Dutch tactician.

Speaking to Yahoo Sport whilst on tour with Man Utd in Bangkok, Shaw spoke highly of Ten Hag’s methods, and aimed a bit of a dig at the managers last season in the process.

“It’s clear that he’s a top, top manager,” Shaw said.

“He has a structure to play the way he wants us to play. We haven’t had that for quite a while, and it was clear to see last season, which was extremely disappointing.

MORE: Major update on Eriksen, De Jong, Antony and Martinez for Man Utd!

“We have to bounce back, and he has been working us extremely hard, but I think we need it. We’re really looking forward to this season because I know it’s going to be much better than the last one.”

Ten Hag impressed during his time in charge of Ajax, and it’s encouraging that he seems to be implementing his philosophy well at Old Trafford so far.

MUFC supporters will hope their club has finally got it right after a string of poor managerial appointments, with Ten Hag perhaps having the potential to be transformative in the same way that Jurgen Klopp has been for Liverpool.