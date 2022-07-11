“Much better than Almiron” – Presenter urges Newcastle to sign Chelsea winger

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United should sign Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-odoi this summer.

That is the view of presenter Chris Hamill, who believes the young English attacker would be an instant hit with the Toon.

Hudson-odoi, 21, has been on the Blues’ books since he was a young boy.

However, despite making his senior debut four years ago, the 21-year-old has struggled to cement a place down in his manager’s teams.

Currently, with two years left on his deal and starting in just 11 Premier League matches last season, fans will probably know that this summer is going to be pivotal in the attacker’s career.

Speaking about what he thinks should happen this summer, Hamill said: “There’s a club that Chelsea can get a big old fee out of, and they don’t have to sell him to one of their direct rivals.

“He’d be loved there, could be a hero. A huge upgrade on Almiron on that right-hand side, if he can stay fit.