Newcastle and Leeds United preparing audacious move for Belgium star

Dries Mertens is out of contract at Napoli and failure to agree on a renewal will see the Belgian star forced to move on in search of a new challenge.

Speaking on Saturday Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli confirmed the Italian club has offered Mertens a new deal.

“We’ve offered Dries Mertens a new deal for €2.5million (£2.1m) salary net, it was an important proposal – but it has been turned down,” the club official said.

Now, the latest coming from the Italian press is that both Newcastle United and Leeds United are keeping tabs on the Belgium international’s situation amid the possibility of either, or both, launching an audacious approach.

Since joining Napoli all the way back in 2013, Mertens has gone on to feature in 397 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 238 goals along the way.