(Photo) Frenkie De Jong arrives for Barcelona training

Frenkie De Jong has arrived back at Barcelona for pre-season training.

The Netherlands international has become the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks with a summer move to Manchester United heavily reported.

Despite being wanted at Old Trafford by Erik ten Hag, a move has yet to materialise, with both clubs rumoured to be struggling to reach an agreement on the midfielder’s final fee.

However, with the 2022-23 season edging closer, players have been recalled for pre-season training, and although his future remains uncertain, De Jong has reported back in a timely manner.

Where do you think the former Ajax star will play his football next season? – Let us know in the comments.

