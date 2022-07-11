(Photo) Frenkie De Jong arrives for Barcelona training

Frenkie De Jong has arrived back at Barcelona for pre-season training.

The Netherlands international has become the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks with a summer move to Manchester United heavily reported.

Despite being wanted at Old Trafford by Erik ten Hag, a move has yet to materialise, with both clubs rumoured to be struggling to reach an agreement on the midfielder’s final fee.

However, with the 2022-23 season edging closer, players have been recalled for pre-season training, and although his future remains uncertain, De Jong has reported back in a timely manner.

Frenkie de Jong was one of the first players to arrive at the club’s facilities to go through medical tests. He’s set to start training today. — @sport pic.twitter.com/HUoUwBxHAr — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 11, 2022

