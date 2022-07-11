Antonio Conte is not messing around.
The no-nonsense Italian manager is already hard at work and demanding his Spurs squad get into peak physical condition ahead of next season.
Conte guided the Lilywhites to an unlikely top-four finish at the end of the last campaign and will now look to continue the club’s rise.
Currently away on pre-season training in South Korea, according to Alasdair Gold, part of Conte’s training routines have included a full two-hour session followed by full pitch length runs to the point of exhaustion.
Check the incredible images out below.
Brutal training sessions under Conte. The players are being put through repeated full pitch runs after two hours of training. Players dropping out, feeling the heat and pace, before rejoining the group. Kane and Son among those feeling the pace, collapsing and then rejoining. pic.twitter.com/AOhSDvwAMS
