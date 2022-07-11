Antonio Conte is not messing around.

The no-nonsense Italian manager is already hard at work and demanding his Spurs squad get into peak physical condition ahead of next season.

Conte guided the Lilywhites to an unlikely top-four finish at the end of the last campaign and will now look to continue the club’s rise.

MORE: (Video) Pep Guardiola chased down on bicycle by fan requesting photograph

Currently away on pre-season training in South Korea, according to Alasdair Gold, part of Conte’s training routines have included a full two-hour session followed by full pitch length runs to the point of exhaustion.

Check the incredible images out below.