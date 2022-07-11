Agreement closer: Barcelona look set to beat Chelsea to major signing

Barcelona and Leeds United reportedly look to be edging closer to reaching an agreement over the transfer of Brazilian winger Raphinha.

Raphinha has been a top performer in his time in the Premier League, and it will be exciting to see what he can do at a bigger club like Barcelona.

According to The Athletic, it seems an agreement is now close, with talks intensifying in the last week, though they also mention that Chelsea had reached an agreement with Leeds.

It now seems likely the Blues will miss out on Raphinha, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting below that the move to the Nou Camp had always been the player’s dream…

Raphinha feels his move to Barcelona is "imminent". Final verbal proposal: €72m guaranteed, with all details included. Leeds, expected to accept once it will be official bid. ??? #FCB Raphinha has been pushing with Leeds in the last 48h: he wants Barça, his biggest dream. pic.twitter.com/7V3m2M12zZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

Romano adds that a deal looks to be imminent, so Chelsea will surely have to look elsewhere for signings in attack.

Raheem Sterling is on his way to Stamford Bridge, but one more striker or wide-forward wouldn’t go amiss either, with Thomas Tuchel in need of upgrades on flops like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.