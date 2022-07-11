Like father like son! Romeo Beckham scores free-kick GOLAZO for Inter Miami II

Romeo Beckham showed that he’s learnt from the best last night as he scored a stunning free-kick for Inter Miami II.

Watch the video below as David Beckham’s son showed that trademark quality from a set piece, firing a perfect free-kick into the back of the net…

The youngster has trained with Arsenal in the past, but is now at his father’s MLS side.

With technique like this, though, we could be seeing more of him at a high level before too long.

