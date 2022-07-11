Southampton are keeping tabs on Manchester United defender Brandon Williams, who will be allowed to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Williams spent last season on loan at Norwich, and has recently returned to Manchester United. The young defender will be allowed to leave the club this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

With Manchester United recently signing left-back Tyrell Malacia, Williams will be even further down the pecking order at the club.

One club considering making a move for Williams this summer is Southampton, according to The Athletic. With Valentino Livramento suffering a horrific knee injury, Southampton need cover in defensive areas.

Williams, despite being right-footed, has often operated on the left-hand side. Southampton only have Romain Perraud at left-back, with Kyle Walker-Peters often having to cover on the left.

With Livramento injured, Walker-Peters will be needed on the right-hand side, so bringing in Williams would make a lot of sense.

The 21-year-old’s versatility could be useful, and is yet to reach his full potential. Southampton have heavily targeted young players during the current transfer window, so it would be no surprise to see them move for Williams this summer.