Southampton keeping tabs on Manchester United star

Manchester United FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Southampton are keeping tabs on Manchester United defender Brandon Williams, who will be allowed to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Williams spent last season on loan at Norwich, and has recently returned to Manchester United. The young defender will be allowed to leave the club this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

With Manchester United recently signing left-back Tyrell Malacia, Williams will be even further down the pecking order at the club.

One club considering making a move for Williams this summer is Southampton, according to The Athletic. With Valentino Livramento suffering a horrific knee injury, Southampton need cover in defensive areas.

Brandon Williams could leave Manchester United this summer.
More Stories / Latest News
Done deal: Manchester United star leaves the club after over ten years
Leeds and Newcastle target claims his dream move is to Europe
Arsenal submit offer for 26-year-old Spanish star

Williams, despite being right-footed, has often operated on the left-hand side. Southampton only have Romain Perraud at left-back, with Kyle Walker-Peters often having to cover on the left.

With Livramento injured, Walker-Peters will be needed on the right-hand side, so bringing in Williams would make a lot of sense.

The 21-year-old’s versatility could be useful, and is yet to reach his full potential. Southampton have heavily targeted young players during the current transfer window, so it would be no surprise to see them move for Williams this summer.

More Stories Brandon Williams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.