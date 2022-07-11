Frustration for Ten Hag as Man United didn’t deliver one of his top transfer targets on time

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had reportedly hoped to have Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez signed in time for the club’s pre-season tour.

That’s according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, as translated by the Metro, but it seems Man Utd couldn’t get the Argentina international in when their new manager wanted him.

The Red Devils are seemingly still working on the deal, according to the report, with Ten Hag seemingly keen to work with his former player again in his new role at Old Trafford.

Martinez was a key player for Ten Hag’s Ajax side, and he could have an important role to play at United if he does end up joining, with Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof not the most convincing options.

Still, it seems clear Martinez won’t come cheap, with the report noting that Ajax have raised their asking price for the 24-year-old.

This could end up dragging on for a while if Ajax prove to be tough negotiators, and that’s far from ideal as Ten Hag will want to put his new-look squad together as soon as possible.

Martinez could have been a fine addition to his pre-season squad, so it’s little wonder he wanted this signing done by now.