“They don’t want him at West Ham” – Moyes wants 21-year-old gone

West Ham United are trying to sell defender Goncalo Cardoso.

That’s according to ExWHUEmployee, who has claimed the young Portuguese centre-back is surplus to requirements under David Moyes.

Writing on his Patreon blog, ExWHUEmployee said: “The development squad plays its first pre-season game today against Sporting CP’s B team today and the team has been announced.

“In that team, forgotten man Goncalo Cardoso starts. The Portuguese centre-back was signed from Boavista in his native land. The Under-20s international had been on loan at Real Betis’ B team last season, making 10 league appearances for the Spanish club; prior to that, he had been on loan at Swiss side Basel. It is understood that he doesn’t have a future at the club and West Ham will actively look to sell the player.”

Since joining the Hammers from Portuguese side Boavista in 2019, Cardoso, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 24 matches for the under-23s, directly contributing to three goals along the way. He has not yet made his senior first-team debut for the club.