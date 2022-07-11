Thomas Tuchel not overly keen on signing Man United superstar

Thomas Tuchel isn’t that keen on signing Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo.

That’s according to a recent report from the Evening Standard, who claims that although the Blues may have to reassess their attacking targets, following Raphinha’s impending transfer to Barcelona, Tuchel isn’t overly excited at the prospect of signing Ronaldo.

Raphinha feels his move to Barcelona is “imminent”. Final verbal proposal: €72m guaranteed, with all details included. Leeds, expected to accept once it will be official bid. ??? #FCB Raphinha has been pushing with Leeds in the last 48h: he wants Barça, his biggest dream. pic.twitter.com/7V3m2M12zZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

The Portuguese superstar was offered to the Londoners following the Red Devils’ failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

However, as we exclusively reported at the time, although super-agent Jorge Mendes approached new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, talks between both parties were held out of courtesy, as opposed to the Blues having any real interest in signing the 37-year-old.

Hearing that Tuchel isn’t that sold on the prospect of Ronaldo lining up in blue next season will not come as a surprise to many fans.

Ronaldo is a great player, no doubt, but his stature within clubs can often impact the overall morale of the squad. Not only that, but now at the age of 37, it is imperative that managers play to the Portugal international’s strengths, and that can, at times, hamper a team’s usual playing style.

Signing Ronaldo from United will be difficult due to the two club’s fierce domestic rivalry, but finding a way to fit him into his rigid system could prove even harder for Tuchel.