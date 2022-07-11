Video: Bayern Munich’s Georgia Stanway expertly dispatches penalty for England Women’s team

Bayern Munich forward Georgia Stanway expertly dispatched a penalty to give England Women’s team the lead against Norway. 

England faced Norway in their third group game of the European Championships, and Stanway dispatched a penalty with ease after Ellen White was brought down in the box.

Pictures below from BBC Sport.

England women won their opening game against Austria by a goal to nil, and with a victory over Norway, would sit top of the table heading into their final game against Northern Ireland.

