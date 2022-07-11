Bayern Munich forward Georgia Stanway expertly dispatched a penalty to give England Women’s team the lead against Norway.

England faced Norway in their third group game of the European Championships, and Stanway dispatched a penalty with ease after Ellen White was brought down in the box.

Pictures below from BBC Sport.

Ice in her veins! ? Great start for England and Georgia Stanway! #BBCFootball #BBCEuros — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 11, 2022

England women won their opening game against Austria by a goal to nil, and with a victory over Norway, would sit top of the table heading into their final game against Northern Ireland.