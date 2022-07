Manchester City striker Ellen White gave England Women their third goal of the evening with a pinpoint finish.

White pounced on the Norway defence showing England Women’s high pressing system, pinching the ball and expertly finishing into the bottom corner.

After winning their opening game, England Women are cruising at the top of the group in the European Championships.

Pictures below from TUDN.

England have now given themselves an excellent chance of qualifying out of the group stage in front of their home crowd.