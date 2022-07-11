Manchester United officials Richard Arnold and John Murtough have been spotted in Spain amid interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside that negotiations are ongoing.

Manchester United officials Arnold and Murtough have been spotted in Barcelona, with journalist Gerard Romero claiming they have met with the Spanish club, as seen in the tweet below.

?? EL UNITED en Barcelona ?? El CEO y el director de futbol se han reunido con el FCB ( Mateu Alemany, Rafa Yuste y Jordi Cruyff )

The De Jong saga has been ongoing for some time now, and the Manchester United officials may have flown over to try to finalise a deal.