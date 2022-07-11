Video: Manchester United officials spotted in Spain amid interest in Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United officials Richard Arnold and John Murtough have been spotted in Spain amid interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside that negotiations are ongoing.

Manchester United officials Arnold and Murtough have been spotted in Barcelona, with journalist Gerard Romero claiming they have met with the Spanish club, as seen in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle and Leeds United preparing audacious move for Belgium star
Manchester United miss out on transfer target as he’s set to join another Premier League club
“They don’t want him at West Ham” – Moyes wants 21-year-old gone

The De Jong saga has been ongoing for some time now, and the Manchester United officials may have flown over to try to finalise a deal.

More Stories Frenkie de Jong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.