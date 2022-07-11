Manuel Lanzini’s time at West Ham United appears to be coming to an end.

That’s according to recent reports which suggest the Argentine attacker is wanted by Turkish side Besiktas.

Lanzini, 29, is one of the club’s longest-serving members and is a player who is loved by Hammer fans, so hearing that he is close to departing will come as sad news to everyone associated with the club.

Nevertheless, with his contract set to expire in 12 months’ time and Besiktas reportedly preparing a £10m (€12m) offer, David Moyes’ Hammers will know that now is their best chance to cash in on the South American.

Fans will undoubtedly be hoping that Moyes and his recruitment team have a suitable replacement lined up though.