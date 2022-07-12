Following two successful seasons securing European qualification under David Moyes, West Ham are looking to strengthen this summer. Chief amongst their list of requirements is a midfielder and it appears as though the target settled upon resides in Ligue 1.

Amadou Onana left Hamburg last summer but after excellent season in France, the attention surrounding Onana has only grown.

West Ham have in fact already made two bids for the player, according to SkySports. The initial two offers peaked at £25m for the Belgian international but it appears Lille have set an asking price of £34m and won’t back down.

Working in their favour is the player himself. According to HNL via West Ham Zone., his agent is keen to force a move and has been seeking out clubs in order to make that happen.

Given the fact Onana is only 20 years old, it seems likely that he would retain value if he were to move and equally that makes it more probable West Ham would agree to a deal. If he is to be the player West Ham can build a midfield around for many years to come, the value for money should even out in the Hammers’ favour.

SUBSCRIBE – sign up for exclusive transfer news straight to your inbox every morning!