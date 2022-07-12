Exclusive: Arsenal tipped to seek Raphinha alternative as Fabrizio Romano provides insight into Edu work behind the scenes

Fabrizio Romano believes Arsenal could look for an alternative to the transfer of Raphinha, but it won’t be Serge Gnabry.

The Gunners were in for the Brazil international this summer, but preferred not to enter into a bidding war for him, with a move to Barcelona now looking to be on the cards.

Romano adds, however, that there isn’t currently interest in re-signing Gnabry from Bayern Munich.

“My understanding is that there are alternatives to Raphinha being considered, but a possible return for Serge Gnabry is certainly not on the list, despite the rumours,” he writes in his exclusive Substack for CaughtOffside.

Arsenal fans may be disappointed that Gnabry is not being targeted, with the Germany international looking like he has unfinished business at the club after a disappointing spell at the Emirates Stadium as a youngster.

Romano has positive insight into the club under Edu, however, with the Italian reporter praising the work of the Brazilian in changing the Gunners’ fortunes in the transfer market.

“Arsenal have had a good summer, and with Edu at the helm they are a more serious force in the transfer market,” Romano explains.

“The Brazilian has a very strong relationship with Mikel Arteta and is proving a key figure in the growth of the Gunners, with his consideration among agents always higher. For example, his work was decisive in the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.”