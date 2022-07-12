Arsenal are set to miss out on transfer target Andrea Cambiaso as Juventus edge closer to securing his signature.

Cambiaso is a young full-back currently plying his trade for Genoa. The 22-year-old managed 26 league appearances last season, and his performances have turned the head of multiple European clubs.

According to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal have shown an interest in the defender this summer, as they look to find cover for the injury-prone Kieran Tierney.

However, it appears they are about to lose the race to sign him, with Juventus close to completing a deal to bring him to the club, according to a separate report from Calcio Mercato.

With Juventus being able to offer Cambiaso a deal close to home, it makes sense for him to join the Italian giants.

As a young player, the prospect of moving countries to play football can be daunting, so it’s understandable to see Cambiaso reject Arsenal this summer.

It appears Mikel Arteta is in the market for a full-back this summer, with various reports suggesting that Arsenal have submitted a bid to sign (A Bola).