Arsenal to cash in as Italian giants show interest in midfielder in final year of contract

Arsenal FC
Posted by

There’s no real leverage for a selling club when it comes to a player who’s clearly not in the manager’s plan and they’ve entered the final year of their contract, so the best option is simply to take what you can and move on.

Lucas Torreira arrived at Arsenal with plenty of promise as a gritty midfielder who would bring aggression and quality to the team, but he couldn’t replicate his Serie A form and a loan move to Atletico Madrid didn’t work out either.

He did impress in Italy last season with a loan move at Fiorentina, and the Evening Standard are now reporting that a return to Serie A is the most likely outcome for the Uruguayan star.

They confirm that Fiorentina refused to pay the agreed fee of £12.5m which would’ve made his move permanent, but Juventus and Roma are now showing interest and it’s expected that he will make a move soon.

More Stories / Latest News
Ronaldo rejected by super club after offer from agent
Arsenal and Chelsea set to lose transfer race as star expected to travel to Barcelona tomorrow
Chelsea move in on defensive target after agreeing personal terms

That interest is good news for the Gunners as they’re likely to be able to match his wage demands so it reduces the likelihood of having to eat some of his salary for the final year of his deal, while they could also play the two clubs off against each other to bump up his transfer fee slightly too.

There’s no sign at all of an extension so an exit now makes sense for all involved, and it doesn’t sound like it’s that far away from happening.

More Stories Lucas Torreira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.