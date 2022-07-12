Chelsea and Newcastle battling it out to sign Southampton star

Chelsea and Newcastle are battling it out to sign Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling.

Dibling is a U16 England international who came through the Southampton academy. The 16-year-old is highly regarded at the South Coast club, even making the bench for a Premier League fixture against Brentford in May.

Southampton will undoubtedly want to keep hold of one of their brightest talents, but when big clubs come knocking, it’s difficult for them to turn down.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle and Chelsea are now battling it out to secure the signature of Dibling.

Dibling is unlikely to break into the Newcastle or Chelsea first-team in the near future, but stockpiling youngsters in the academy is an excellent way of either making money or producing talent for the first team.

Chelsea may have the edge over Newcastle after having a reasonable relationship with Southampton in recent years.

Valentino Livramento and Armando Broja both joined Southampton last season, with Southampton allowing a buy-back clause in the Livramento deal, and Chelsea choosing Southampton to aid Broja’s development.

