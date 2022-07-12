Chelsea “very close” to completing €40million transfer following talks

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins claims the Senegal international looks “very close” to completing a move to Stamford Bridge for a fee of around €40million.

This follows contact between Chelsea and Koulibaly’s agent, according to Nathan Gissing, with the Serie A centre-back emerging as Thomas Tuchel’s preference over Sevilla star Jules Kounde.

??Kalidou Koulibaly est tout proche de signer à Chelsea !

L’international sénégalais devrait s’engager pour 3 ans.

Coût de l’opération 40 millions d’euros ! pic.twitter.com/mqMrlzx68D — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) July 12, 2022

Chelsea are in contact with the agent of Kalidou Koulibaly and is seen as the alternative to Matthijs de Ligt.?? De Ligt was Tuchel’s main target, but they feel he will join Bayern. Tuchel prefers Koulibaly over Koundé. #CFC — Nathan Gissing (@Nathan_Gissing) July 12, 2022

Chelsea fans will hope something can be made official soon, with a new defender badly needed at Stamford Bridge following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer.

The Blues were disappointing last season, failing to mount a strong title challenge, and losing both domestic cup finals to Liverpool.

Koulibaly is a world class defender, however, and could help improve the west London giants’ fortunes next season.

Fabrizio Romano also recently claimed CFC were set for talks with Koulibaly’s agent as well as targeting the signing of Nathan Ake from Manchester City…