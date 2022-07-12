Chelsea “very close” to completing €40million transfer following talks

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins claims the Senegal international looks “very close” to completing a move to Stamford Bridge for a fee of around €40million.

This follows contact between Chelsea and Koulibaly’s agent, according to Nathan Gissing, with the Serie A centre-back emerging as Thomas Tuchel’s preference over Sevilla star Jules Kounde.

“He can really be a top signing who would flourish under Tuchel” – is this Chelsea’s next target as an alternative to Raphinha?

See below for these journalists’ updates on what could be a superb signing for Chelsea…

Chelsea fans will hope something can be made official soon, with a new defender badly needed at Stamford Bridge following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer.

The Blues were disappointing last season, failing to mount a strong title challenge, and losing both domestic cup finals to Liverpool.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United vs Liverpool line-ups – Klopp hands new signing his debut
Fabrizio Romano provides major update on Barcelona’s pursuit of Raphinha
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel keen to sign Bundesliga star instead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Koulibaly is a world class defender, however, and could help improve the west London giants’ fortunes next season.

Fabrizio Romano also recently claimed CFC were set for talks with Koulibaly’s agent as well as targeting the signing of Nathan Ake from Manchester City…

More Stories Jules Kounde Kalidou Koulibaly Matthijs de Ligt Nathan Ake Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.