Chelsea face paying £100m for transfer of possible Raphinha alternative

Chelsea are reportedly keen to add another attacking player this summer, with AC Milan star Rafael Leao among the names being considered.

With Barcelona closing in on the signing of Leeds United winger Raphinha, Chelsea are being forced to look at alternatives, with Thomas Tuchel keen on similar unpredictable players in the wide-forward role, according to the Guardian.

The Blues would have to pay as much as £100million for Leao, which may put him out of reach, while Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry is another player the west London giants are considering.

Chelsea look in need of upgrades up front after the poor form of players like Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, while Romelu Lukaku has left Stamford Bridge after just one season to re-join Inter Milan on loan.

Leao looks like he could be ideal, and it may well be worth Chelsea breaking the bank to get the Portugal international in.

Manchester City and Liverpool have made statement signings already this summer by bringing in Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, respectively, so CFC need to respond if they are to stay in the title race next season.