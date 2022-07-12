Chelsea face paying £100m for transfer of possible Raphinha alternative

Chelsea are reportedly keen to add another attacking player this summer, with AC Milan star Rafael Leao among the names being considered.
With Barcelona closing in on the signing of Leeds United winger Raphinha, Chelsea are being forced to look at alternatives, with Thomas Tuchel keen on similar unpredictable players in the wide-forward role, according to the Guardian.
The Blues would have to pay as much as £100million for Leao, which may put him out of reach, while Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry is another player the west London giants are considering.
Chelsea look in need of upgrades up front after the poor form of players like Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, while Romelu Lukaku has left Stamford Bridge after just one season to re-join Inter Milan on loan.
“Gnabry can really be a top signing who would flourish under Tuchel. Another alternative could be Rafael Leao – he’s an excellent player with the capabilities to take his talent to the Premier League”
Leao looks like he could be ideal, and it may well be worth Chelsea breaking the bank to get the Portugal international in.
Manchester City and Liverpool have made statement signings already this summer by bringing in Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, respectively, so CFC need to respond if they are to stay in the title race next season.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Chelsea need to sign nathan ake first before negotiating on robert lewandoski or jarrod bowen is still a nice signing chelsea this summer leave koulibally and try lewis colwill