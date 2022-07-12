Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel keen to sign Bundesliga star instead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to pursue the signing of Robert Lewandowski this summer instead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

After losing Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea are without an out-and-out striker going into the new season. The likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have operated in this role, but it isn’t their favoured position.

Armando Broja will be returning from his loan spell at Southampton, but his future is up in the air at the moment.

Two players Chelsea have been linked with are Ronaldo and Lewandowski, but according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Tuchel would prefer to pursue a move for the latter this summer, as seen in the tweets below.

Would Lewandowski consider a move to Chelsea this summer?

It appears Lewandowski would be open to a move to Chelsea, but his priority remains to join Barcelona. The Spanish club are suffering from financial difficulties at the moment, so they may not be able to close a deal.

Lewandowski will undoubtedly add goals to the Chelsea team, and despite his age, is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Poland international managed 50 goals in just 46 games last season, at the age of 33.

