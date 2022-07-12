Chelsea target spotted in Barcelona dressing room

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took an interesting snap of the Barcelona dressing room today after training and one figure present didn’t go unnoticed.

In the photo was Samuel Umtiti and Barcelona’s new boy Franck Kessie but sat in between the pair was Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman has been locked into a contract saga for a long time with the Catalan club and became a free agent on July 1st as a result of failing to reach an agreement in time.

However, reports from the likes of 90min are now reporting that the winger will be staying with Barcelona after the 25-year-old agreed to a substantial wage cut to remain with the La Liga giants. According to Fabrizio Romano, everything is set for the contract announcement, one that will see Dembele stay at Camp Nou until 2024.

…and here’s Ousmane Dembélé in Barcelona’s dressing room today. He has completed medical tests in the morning at Ciudad Deportiva, then he was with the team. ?? #FCB New deal, to be approved and signed – valid until June 2024. pic.twitter.com/xiB1dWeNBN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2022

Dembele’s situation attracted interest from both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain this summer, as reported by the Mirror, as both looked to add a winger to their squads. Thomas Tuchel had previously worked with the French international at Borussia Dortmund, whilst Kylian Mbappe was said to be pushing for his signing in Paris. The Premier League side have since addressed the position by signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City reports Fabrizio Romano, as the French club are yet to recruit any sort of forward this summer.

Dembele will now take his stay in Spain to seven years as the 25-year-old looks to build on his positive end to last season under Xavi. Those performances have given Barcelona fans hope that the winger has turned a new leaf but only time will tell if that is the case.

