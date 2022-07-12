Cryptic tweet from Chelsea and Barcelona target suggests transfer could be close

Some athletes will regularly pump out “inspirational quotes” on their social media timelines, but a quick look through Jules Kounde’s Twitter feed suggests it’s not what he usually goes for.

The Mirror have reported that the Sevilla star has been heavily linked with a move to both Chelsea and Barcelona this summer, while he’s been linked with a big move for at least a year now so this summer does feel like the point where he moves on.

The Frenchman has everything you want in the modern center-back, plus an ability to step into the midfield with the ball and create from a deeper position too so it’s clear why he’s attracting that interest, and this tweet does make it sound a bit like he wants to play for a bigger club….

One thing’s for sure

If you ain’t aim too high

Then you aim too low — Jules Kounde (@jkeey4) July 12, 2022

Football.London have also reported on Chelsea’s interest in the Frenchman, but it seems that Thomas Tuchel’s preference would be to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli – a transfer that may leave Barca as the main option.

That could be a problem for Kounde as the Catalan giants don’t appear to have a lot of money and it’s unlikely that Sevilla will want to do them a favour by allowing him to leave for a reduced fee, but you have to think that something is going to happen soon.