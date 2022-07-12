Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea are in contact with the agent of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of a potential move this summer.

After losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen already this summer, Thomas Tuchel will be targeting defensive reinforcements for his Chelsea team.

Chelsea are likely to be in the market for multiple defenders this summer, especially with Thiago Silva reaching the latter stages of his career.

What has Romano said about the links between Chelsea and Koulibaly?

One man they are reportedly targeting is Napoli defender Koulibaly, and according to Romano, Chelsea are currently in contact with his agent ahead of a potential summer move.

Koulibaly’s experience could be pivotal in helping develop some of the young defenders coming through. Levi Colwill is highly-rated at the club, and spent last season on loan at Huddersfield.

Colwill can learn from the likes of Koulibaly and Silva which could play a vital role in aiding his development.

Despite being 31, his age won’t be a deterrent for Chelsea, especially after how much of a revelation the signing of Silva has been for their recent success.