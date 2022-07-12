Fabrizio Romano provides major update on Barcelona’s pursuit of Raphinha

Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on Barcelona’s pursuit of Raphinha, with a deal reaching the final stages.

After Leeds endured a difficult Premier League season, surviving on the final day, some of their key players considered leaving the club. Kalvin Phillips has already completed his move to Manchester City, and it now appears Raphinha is edging closer to a move to Barcelona.

According to Romano in the tweet below, Barcelona have finally submitted a bit to sign the Brazilian, believed to be in the region of €68m including add-ons.

Leeds are expected to accept the offer, and the deal is now edging closer to completion.

Despite Barcelona’s financial difficulties, they’ve managed to offer a substantial fee for the Leeds winger. Raphinha clearly had his heart set on the move, and Leeds would have found it difficult to turn down an offer of that size.

Keeping hold of players who are keen to leave the club isn’t always a smart move, so with Leeds receiving a significant offer for Raphinha, it feels like the right time to allow him to join Barcelona this summer.

  1. Still wouldn’t trust Barca ability to service the add-ons further down the line and the £50m needs to be paid up front to get anywhere near Chelsea’s offer. It’s baffling that you’d take less, but the other option is the possibility of no sale anywhere and a sulky footballer in the ranks until January….

