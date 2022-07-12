Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Lisandro Martinez

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, alongside fellow Ajax star Antony. The pair are reportedly valued at £106.1m, with United keen to make a move, according to Daily Record.

After such a disappointing season, conceding a record number of goals in their Premier League history, defensive reinforcements will be high on the agenda of Erik ten Hag this summer.

The Dutch manager will know Martinez from his days at Ajax, so he will believe he has what it takes to play in the Premier League.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Manchester United’s pursuit of Martinez?

Romano has now provided an update on the Martinez situation, claiming Manchester United are optimistic about securing his signature, with the Argentinian pushing to leave Ajax this summer.

Martinez is a left-footed centre-back, a profile that is highly valued in the modern game. In possession-based sides, having a left-footed player in defence allows for a more comfortable and smooth build-up from the back, and Martinez is used to playing in this style from his days with Ajax.

