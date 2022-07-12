Welsh international and former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has recently rejected a move to Galatasaray in favour of a return to the Premier League.

Ramsey has struggled for game time at Juventus in recent years, and was sent out on loan to Scottish side Rangers last season. After returning to Italy, it now appears he could be on his way out on a permanent move.

According to Calcio Mercato, Ramsey has however rejected a move to Galatasaray in favour of returning to the Premier League.

Ramsey has spent the majority of his career playing in the top flight in England, with eleven seasons at Arsenal.

This is where Ramsey enjoyed his best football, which earned him the move to Juventus.

However, it hasn’t exactly worked out for him in Italy, and he now wants a return to the Premier League where he’s had most of his success.

It’s unclear if any Premier League clubs are considering a move for Ramsey at this time, but with the World Cup approaching in the winter, there’s no doubt he will want to resolve his future as soon as possible and play regular football.