Former Arsenal star rejects move to Turkey in favour of return to Premier League

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Welsh international and former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has recently rejected a move to Galatasaray in favour of a return to the Premier League.

Ramsey has struggled for game time at Juventus in recent years, and was sent out on loan to Scottish side Rangers last season. After returning to Italy, it now appears he could be on his way out on a permanent move.

According to Calcio Mercato, Ramsey has however rejected a move to Galatasaray in favour of returning to the Premier League.

Ramsey has spent the majority of his career playing in the top flight in England, with eleven seasons at Arsenal.

More Stories / Latest News
PIF now willing to pay £58m for star man – he would be Bruno Guimaraes 2.0
Manchester City star signs new contract until 2027 ending transfer speculation
Final offer imminent: Chelsea increasingly likely to miss out on major transfer

This is where Ramsey enjoyed his best football, which earned him the move to Juventus.

However, it hasn’t exactly worked out for him in Italy, and he now wants a return to the Premier League where he’s had most of his success.

It’s unclear if any Premier League clubs are considering a move for Ramsey at this time, but with the World Cup approaching in the winter, there’s no doubt he will want to resolve his future as soon as possible and play regular football.

More Stories Aaron Ramsey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.