“You need some HUGS man!” – Ian Wright destroys “foolish” Alan Sugar over Women’s Euro 2022 claims

Arsenal and England legend Ian Wright has hit out at Lord Alan Sugar for his bizarre tweets about the coverage of this summer’s Women’s Euro 2022.

Lord Sugar sent a tweet hitting out at the lack of men covering this summer’s European Championships, before then suggesting the BBC decided to use Wright for last night’s game in order to save face.

It’s pretty embarrassing stuff from Sugar, and Wright has brilliantly put him down in this video clip below, insisting his ego is out of control and he needs a hug…

England won 8-0 against Norway, and Wright clearly enjoyed the game, jokingly thanking Sugar for getting him the gig!

