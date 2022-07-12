Jack Wilshere begins work just four days after announcing retirement from football

Jack Wilshere may only have retired from playing last Friday, but he has not wasted any time in embarking on his new career. On Monday Arsenal made it public that Wilshere would be re-joining the club he came through at in a coaching role and by Tuesday afternoon he was taking his first training session.

The former England international has taken over as manager of the under 18s side at Arsenal and will hope impart some of his wisdom. Today the Mail noted he had already begun work.

Taking European football by storm as a teenager, Wilshere was arguably at his best between the ages of 17 and 19, before his career was blighted by continuous injury issues. Still only 30 years of age himself, he finished his career after a short spell with Aarhus GF in Denmark this year.

Given the manner in which Wilshere’s career played out, it could be argued that few former professionals are better placed to take charge of the age group. Having experienced incredible highs and lows at those ages, he will be able to steer his charges in the right direction as they begin to take their first steps in football.