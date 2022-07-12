Arsenal could close €20million transfer deal in the next few days

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a transfer deal for Chelsea midfielder and N’Golo Kante, and a report from Todo Fichajes claim a deal could be done in the next few days.

The Gunners have previously been linked with the France international by the Daily Star, and it seems things maybe progressing now, as Todo Fichajes claim that Chelsea could let him go for as little as €20million.

The report states that tying Kante down to a new deal is not an urgent priority for the Blues, so it could be that they’ll take the opportunity to cash in on him now as he approaches the final year of his contract.

Arsenal could certainly do with a player of his quality and experience in midfield next season, with upgrades needed on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira.

Leicester City star Youri Tielemans is also on Arsenal’s radar, but with that move seemingly not progressing, it perhaps makes sense that Kante is emerging as an alternative option.

The 31-year-old has had a tremendous career in the Premier League with both Leicester and Chelsea, winning two league titles and the Champions League, as well as other major honours.

Arsenal have also signed big names like Petr Cech, Willian and David Luiz from Chelsea in recent years.

