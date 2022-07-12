Star has personally told Jesse Marsch he wants Leeds exit

Leeds United star Raphinha has reportedly informed manager Jesse Marsch that he wants out of Elland Road in order to seal a summer transfer to Barcelona.

The Brazil international has long been linked with a move to the Catalan giants, who now look to be in pole position ahead of Chelsea to snap Leeds’ star player up.

According to reports, Raphinha has told Marsch personally that he wants to leave Leeds, and it has long been his dream to join Barcelona.

This is a huge blow for Leeds, with Kalvin Phillips also leaving this summer to join Manchester City.

Leads only narrowly survived in the Premier League last season, and it will be a big challenge for them to stay up with two of their most important players leaving.

