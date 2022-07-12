Final offer imminent: Chelsea increasingly likely to miss out on major transfer

A new Barcelona bid for Robert Lewandowski is reportedly imminent, with the club preparing a final offer and a deal looking increasingly likely.

The Poland international has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich for much of the summer, and it looks like he will eventually get his move to Barca if the latest tweet from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg is anything to go by.

See below for the latest details on Lewandowski’s future, with Barcelona prepared to pay big to finally strike a deal with Bayern for their star player, who has also been linked with Chelsea at times this summer…

News #Lewandowski: A final offer from Barcelona is expected in the next hours – of around €50m + bonus. Bayern is willing to sell him for €50-55m. His transfer to Barcelona is more and more likely this week. Bayern wants to invest the money in #DeLigt. @SkySportDE @Sky_Marc ?? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 12, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea eye alternatives to Raphinha

See below as the Blues were mentioned as another possible destination for Lewandowski by Bild’s Christian Falk…

TRUE? Paris Saint-Germain are expected to get into the poker for Robert Lewandowski if the negotiations between Barcelona and Bayern would fail. just like Chelsea. Lewandowski would prefer a Transfer to Barca or Chelsea instead of staying at Bayern @ChelseaFC @PSG_inside https://t.co/HPK9HapS7u — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 9, 2022

Chelsea need a replacement for the departing Romelu Lukaku, but it seems Lewandowski will be out of their reach.

It would have been exciting to see the 33-year-old in the Premier League, but he could also be a perfect fit for Barcelona, who are yet to replace the legendary goal-scorer Lionel Messi.